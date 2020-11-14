Ceol Anocht: Interview : Oliver Cole (9/11/2020)

I have been a fan of Ollie Cole’s music for many years and so I was really happy to hear about his new album. Called “Father, Brother, Son”, this is an album that works exceptionally well on both a lyrical and musical. The themes are the big ones: death, life, memory, sadness and delight. Musically it’s gorgeous with nods to the great songwriters and the string arrangements by the legendary Irish producer and arranger, Fiacha Trench, are to die for. Ollie says himself that he would happily just listen to the string parts on their own, and I agree.

While this started as a short chat about the latest release, it quickly (and easily) became a conversation that wandered in and out of the themes of the new album and in and out of songwriting, among other things.

Passionate, witty and considered, Ollie was a joy to meet in admittedly limited circumstances on Zoom.

I hope you enjoy this interview. I hope you’ll agree with me on how great this album is and get yourself a copy.