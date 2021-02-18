Ceol Anocht: Interview : Orian (AKA Joey Ryan) : 18/2/2021

I’ve spoken with Joey Ryan on many occasions over the years as ‘himself and in his persona as “Orian” and it was lovely to catch up with him after a good while.

He’s now based in Berlin and has settled in to what seems like a welcoming music scene. He’s acclimatised well and it very productive on a few fronts.

We chatted about his move and his subsequent experiences, his latest projects and the obvious impact of the pandemic on his career and work.

We recorded this in November 2020 so some things have moved on…but not everything!!). He has a gorgeous new single, “What Pulls You” which was aired

on the Ceol Anocht playlist for February 18th, 2021.

You can discover more about Orian and his fine collection of music on his website