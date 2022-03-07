Ceol Anocht: Interview – Pierce Turner – 23/02/2022

I last met with Pierce Turner in 2018, when he played at The Hole In The Wall, Kilkenny. It was a great night, as expected, and then some. We’ve spoken a few times over the years and we rarely go in straight lines and this chat was no different.

He’s teamed up with legendary Irish guitarist Gerry Leonard to produce his latest collection “Terrible Good”, and, despite the limitations of Covid, allowed him to bring in some of the finest musicians on the New York music scene. Pierce and Gerry both left Ireland and landed in New York, so their respective influences of their adopted city is very much in evidence.

As you’d expect, it’s a beautiful album, full of Pierce’s trademark lyrical story telling, and, as you’d expect, a stunning musical experience.

We chatted about the making of the album, the limitations and opportunities in the last 2 years, his lyrical reflections and the process of putting the album together.

You can order this album on Pierce’s website, as well as on the usual perch and streaming platforms. Vinyl will be available in time.