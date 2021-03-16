Ceol Anocht: Interview : The Backline: 13/3/2021
The Backline is a Carlow based collective which has provided proof that when creative people collaborate anything is possible. It has produced a collection of songs featuring talent of all ages, styles and experience, produced by local musicians, recorded, mixed and mastered by locally based professionals and forms a part of an ongoing project that will see the project across various media.
Justin Kelly will be the first to say that this is a collaborative approach but he has been my point of contact and he arranged for me to speak to a number of the people involved. I caught up with Justin, Dave Ayers, Áine Parkes, Sam Weaver, and Tomás Jackman who gave a sense of how their parts fit together to produce this album.
We could have talked for hours; their affection was immediately apparent and even though they had never met in person, you get a sense of how this project came to be.
The full playlist is below:
|Stone in Your Shoe
|Paul McManus
|You’ll Never Wander More
|Carmel Day
|Tourist Town
|David O’Reilly
|The Letter
|Shane Sullivan
|Lost at Sea
|Aine Parkes
|Celtic Blood
|Aaron Smith
|Song of the Curlew
|Nuala Kelly
|The Ballad of Dan Quigley
|Tomás Jackman
|Emerald
|Veronica Vincenzi
|Demons Aglow
|Justin & Cian Kelly
|An Irish Girl/Long John’s Reel
|Ray Weaver
|The Call of Ireland
|Woody Kane
|Put the Kettle on (Mammy)
|James Brady
|Ar Shiuil Leis na Sioga
|Sylvia Knox
|A Good Seat in Heaven
|Paschal Walsh
|Cinn Mhara
|Dave Woods