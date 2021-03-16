Ceol Anocht: Interview : The Backline: 13/3/2021

The Backline is a Carlow based collective which has provided proof that when creative people collaborate anything is possible. It has produced a collection of songs featuring talent of all ages, styles and experience, produced by local musicians, recorded, mixed and mastered by locally based professionals and forms a part of an ongoing project that will see the project across various media.

Justin Kelly will be the first to say that this is a collaborative approach but he has been my point of contact and he arranged for me to speak to a number of the people involved. I caught up with Justin, Dave Ayers, Áine Parkes, Sam Weaver, and Tomás Jackman who gave a sense of how their parts fit together to produce this album.

We could have talked for hours; their affection was immediately apparent and even though they had never met in person, you get a sense of how this project came to be.

The full playlist is below: