Ceol Anocht: Interview – The Screws – 10/6/2022

I loved the tracks that Kilkenny band, The Screws, sent me from their first EP “Take Vienna” and I was delighted to hear that there was new music on the way.

Despite the lockdown, the lads kept going within restrictions and had a few gigs set up, their very first at September Sounds in Ballkykeeffe, where they really impressed people with their sound. More gigs happened at Whelans in Dublin and The Set Theatre in Kilkenny and more are planned.

Since the debut EP was released, they’ve been writing away, and a new single was released a few weeks back. “Left Bank Taxi Rank” is a musical change of direction and is lyrically quite interesting, the title being in ‘praise’ of an iconic Kilkenny taxi rank where it is notoriously difficult to secure a lift home after a night out and the song discusses how expectations often don’t meet reality when socialising as a young adult.

They’re working hard, impressing people along the way and are committed to a run of new singles in the near future.

Liam, Andy and Matthew dropped in to Studio 2 for a chat recently.

You can get more information on the band via their socials, @thescrewsmusic on both twitter and instagram.