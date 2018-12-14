Ceol Anocht: Show #102 – 13/12/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #102 – 13/12/2018

Martin Bridgeman 1 day ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 18/12/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Stupid Heart Don’t Fear The Natives
Onward Still Jane Willow
Electricity Orchestral Maneouvres In The Dark
Again Laoise
Sister Goodbye Emily Barker
Stole A Train Strand
Languages (I Know) Frankenstein Bolts
Short Court Style Natalie Prass
Brain Salad Surgery Emerson, Lake and Palmer
Bad Boys Paddy Hanna
Goodnight Europe Amber Arcades
The Yogurt Weaver’s Lament Eoin Dillon
The Back Of Her Junior Brother
Country That You Came From Strand
In Your Name (Larry’s Song) Roy Thompson
The World Began With A Waltz Hidden Highways
Both Sides, Now Joni Mitchell
Count On Me Good Tiger
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
Open Up Your Door Richard Hawley
Lament For Fr. Pat Noise Eoin Dillon

Martin Bridgeman

