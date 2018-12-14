Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #102 – 13/12/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 18/12/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Stupid Heart
|Don’t Fear The Natives
|Onward Still
|Jane Willow
|Electricity
|Orchestral Maneouvres In The Dark
|Again
|Laoise
|Sister Goodbye
|Emily Barker
|Stole A Train
|Strand
|Languages (I Know)
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Short Court Style
|Natalie Prass
|Brain Salad Surgery
|Emerson, Lake and Palmer
|Bad Boys
|Paddy Hanna
|Goodnight Europe
|Amber Arcades
|The Yogurt Weaver’s Lament
|Eoin Dillon
|The Back Of Her
|Junior Brother
|Country That You Came From
|Strand
|In Your Name (Larry’s Song)
|Roy Thompson
|The World Began With A Waltz
|Hidden Highways
|Both Sides, Now
|Joni Mitchell
|Count On Me
|Good Tiger
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools
|Open Up Your Door
|Richard Hawley
|Lament For Fr. Pat Noise
|Eoin Dillon