Ceol Anocht: Show #103 – 18/12/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 18/12/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Snake Oil Carnival Trouble Pilgrims
Love Is Magic John Grant
New England Kirsty McColl
A Man Of My Age Arborist
Birmingham Sunday Rhiannon Giddens
Evidence Of Living David Keenan
What Now Niall Thomas
Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones
Answers On a Postcard Pugwash
Bonaparte Crossing The Rhine Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin
Nothing Gained The Man Whom
Two Kids David Keenan
Life’s Easy Meaning Karrie
The Best Way To Kill A Monster Gordon Barry
Because Of Toledo The Blue Nile
Is My Presence In the Room Enough For You? Brigid Mae Power
Marie Freddie White
Mother Nature’s Son The Beatles
As Tears Go By Marianne Faithfull
Juliette Walking In The Rain Joe Chester
Thru You I Awaken Nadine Khouri
Miss Hamilton Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin

