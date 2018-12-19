Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #103 – 18/12/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Snake Oil Carnival
|Trouble Pilgrims
|Love Is Magic
|John Grant
|New England
|Kirsty McColl
|A Man Of My Age
|Arborist
|Birmingham Sunday
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Evidence Of Living
|David Keenan
|What Now
|Niall Thomas
|Gimme Shelter
|The Rolling Stones
|Answers On a Postcard
|Pugwash
|Bonaparte Crossing The Rhine
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin
|Nothing Gained
|The Man Whom
|Two Kids
|David Keenan
|Life’s Easy Meaning
|Karrie
|The Best Way To Kill A Monster
|Gordon Barry
|Because Of Toledo
|The Blue Nile
|Is My Presence In the Room Enough For You?
|Brigid Mae Power
|Marie
|Freddie White
|Mother Nature’s Son
|The Beatles
|As Tears Go By
|Marianne Faithfull
|Juliette Walking In The Rain
|Joe Chester
|Thru You I Awaken
|Nadine Khouri
|Miss Hamilton
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin