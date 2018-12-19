Ceol Anocht: Show #103 – 18/12/2018

Snake Oil Carnival Trouble Pilgrims

Love Is Magic John Grant

New England Kirsty McColl

A Man Of My Age Arborist

Birmingham Sunday Rhiannon Giddens

Evidence Of Living David Keenan

What Now Niall Thomas

Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones

Answers On a Postcard Pugwash

Bonaparte Crossing The Rhine Mícheál Ó’Súillebháin

Nothing Gained The Man Whom

Two Kids David Keenan

Life’s Easy Meaning Karrie

The Best Way To Kill A Monster Gordon Barry

Because Of Toledo The Blue Nile

Is My Presence In the Room Enough For You? Brigid Mae Power

Marie Freddie White

Mother Nature’s Son The Beatles

As Tears Go By Marianne Faithfull

Juliette Walking In The Rain Joe Chester

Thru You I Awaken Nadine Khouri