Ceol Anocht: Show #108 – 15/1/2019
Catch UpCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #108 – 15/1/2019

Martin Bridgeman 18 mins ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 17/1/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Knock Me Off My Feet Soak
Landslide Beirut
Always Crashing In The Same Car David Bowie
Astor & 8th Jimmy’s Cousin
Cheer Up Charley The Delines
Colours Rising John Blek
Ursa Major The Pale
This Saturday Boy Billy Bragg
Iron Man Black Sabbath
Erase You Vök
Sheehan’s Jigs The Gloaming
Ambrose Moloney’s / Support From America No. 1 Paddy Tutty / Caoimhín O’Fearghail
Outside Clare O’Riordan
Lily In The Garden John Blek
Working On A Dream Roy Thompson
Dance Me To The End Of Love Leonard Cohen
Grace Beneath The Pines Glen Hansard
Áthas The Gloaming
Ill Wind Radiohead
Dathanna Gareth Quinn Redmond
We Let The Stars Go Prefab Sprout
Sleep’s Dark And Silent Gate Jackson Browne
Port Sadhb The Martin Hayes Quartet

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2019 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close