Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #127 – 26/3/2019
https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-127-2632019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Days Like These
|The Avon Representatives
|Gratitude
|Benjamin Francis Leftwich
|Do The Strand
|Roxy Music
|Sit And Breathe
|In Their Thousands
|Ocean Blues
|Johnny Dickinson
|Love Is Only For The Fools
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|No Hope Road
|A Lazarus Soul
|No Regrets
|The Walker Brothers
|Farmer In The City
|Scott Walker
|Pyranees
|Swimming Tapes
|The Ships Are Sailing / Ambrose Maloney’s / The New Mown Meadows
|Brian Hughes
|An Fáinleog
|Enda Reilly
|Who Let You People In
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Two Kids At Play
|David Keenan
|On Yonder Hill
|Ye Vagabonds
|Tinseltown In The Rain
|The Blue Nile
|Grace
|Julie Feeney
|Shadows
|Gráinne Cotter
|Once I Had A Sweetheart
|Pentangle
|Judy
|John Renbourn
|I’m Grateful
|Brigid Mae Power
|Teacht An Earraigh
|Benedict Morris / Cormac Crummey