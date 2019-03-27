Ceol Anocht: Show #127 – 26/3/2019
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #127 – 26/3/2019

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 28/3/2019

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-127-2632019

…and here’s the playlist:

Days Like These The Avon Representatives
Gratitude Benjamin Francis Leftwich
Do The Strand Roxy Music
Sit And Breathe In Their Thousands
Ocean Blues Johnny Dickinson
Love Is Only For The Fools Jimmy’s Cousin
No Hope Road A Lazarus Soul
No Regrets The Walker Brothers
Farmer In The City Scott Walker
Pyranees Swimming Tapes
The Ships Are Sailing / Ambrose Maloney’s / The New Mown Meadows Brian Hughes
An Fáinleog Enda Reilly
Who Let You People In Jimmy’s Cousin
Two Kids At Play David Keenan
On Yonder Hill Ye Vagabonds
Tinseltown In The Rain The Blue Nile
Grace Julie Feeney
Shadows Gráinne Cotter
Once I Had A Sweetheart Pentangle
Judy John Renbourn
I’m Grateful Brigid Mae Power
Teacht An Earraigh Benedict Morris / Cormac Crummey
Close
Close