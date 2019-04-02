Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #129 – 2/4/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 4/4/2019
https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-129-242019
and here’s the playlist:
|Forfeit
|Feibhár
|In The Capital
|Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
|Mirror In The Bathroom
|The Beat
|The Low
|The Ferals
|Echoes
|Amber Cross
|Picture In A Frame
|Flo McSweeney
|Crave
|Tanjier
|Our Lips Are Sealed
|Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs
|The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock and Roll
|Muddy Waters
|Hush
|The Claque
|The New Revelations Of Being
|Soundwall Collective With Patti Smith
|Condon’s Frolics / The Eavesdropper
|Paddy Keenan
|Bookmark
|Lisa Hannigan
|Mid Air
|Flo McSweeney
|Parallel
|Anna-Mieke
|Sailor
|Clare O’Riordan
|Persuasion
|Richard Thompson/Teddy Thompson
|Night Whispering
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Bangor Town
|Foy Vance
|Weightlifting
|Trashcan Sinatras
|Both Sides, Now
|Joni Mitchell
|The Foggy Dew
|Ye Vagabonds
|Cape Clear
|Paddy Keenan