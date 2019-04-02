Ceol Anocht: Show #129 – 2/4/2019
KCLR Election Coverage
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #129 – 2/4/2019

Martin Bridgeman 03/04/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 4/4/2019

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-129-242019

and here’s the playlist:

Forfeit Feibhár
In The Capital Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
Mirror In The Bathroom The Beat
The Low The Ferals
Echoes Amber Cross
Picture In A Frame Flo McSweeney
Crave Tanjier
Our Lips Are Sealed Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs
The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock and Roll Muddy Waters
Hush The Claque
The New Revelations Of Being Soundwall Collective With Patti Smith
Condon’s Frolics / The Eavesdropper Paddy Keenan
Bookmark Lisa Hannigan
Mid Air Flo McSweeney
Parallel Anna-Mieke
Sailor Clare O’Riordan
Persuasion Richard Thompson/Teddy Thompson
Night Whispering Frankenstein Bolts
Bangor Town Foy Vance
Weightlifting Trashcan Sinatras
Both Sides, Now Joni Mitchell
The Foggy Dew Ye Vagabonds
Cape Clear Paddy Keenan
Close
Close