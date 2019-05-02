Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #135 – 2/5/2019

Martin Bridgeman 03/05/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 2/5/2019

..and here’s the playlist:

Siren Song Dea Matrona
Aurillac Anna Mieke
Boys In The Better Land Fontaines DC
Post Youth Basciville
Sunrise Gráinne Cotter
She Kicks A. Smyth
Pleased To Meet You BETA-MAX
Idle Mind Anna Mieke
She Sits With the Moon Richie Healy
Miss Magdelene John Murry
Something We Should Try Gillian Tuite
Endless Emotion Eve Clague
The Lobster The Gloaming
