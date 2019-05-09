Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #137 – 9/5/2019

Irish Hour

Martin Bridgeman 10/05/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 14/5/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Days Like These The Avon Representatives
Love Is In the Lost And Found Ger Wolfe
Moody Broody Jack O’Rourke
No Hope Road A Lazarus Soul
Better Days Ahead Paul Hickey
Trying Orian
She Kicks A. Smyth
Silent Hymn Ger Wolfe
Breathe Gráinne Hunt
Port Na Bpucaí Muireann Nic Amhaoibh
The Mountain Ross O’Halloran
Missed Calls SOAK
No 9 Bill Shanley
