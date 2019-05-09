Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #137 – 9/5/2019
Irish Hour
…and here’s the playlist:
|Days Like These
|The Avon Representatives
|Love Is In the Lost And Found
|Ger Wolfe
|Moody Broody
|Jack O’Rourke
|No Hope Road
|A Lazarus Soul
|Better Days Ahead
|Paul Hickey
|Trying
|Orian
|She Kicks
|A. Smyth
|Silent Hymn
|Ger Wolfe
|Breathe
|Gráinne Hunt
|Port Na Bpucaí
|Muireann Nic Amhaoibh
|The Mountain
|Ross O’Halloran
|Missed Calls
|SOAK
|No 9
|Bill Shanley