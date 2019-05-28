Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #141 – 28/5/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 30/5/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Panther
|Bitch Falcon
|Don’t Start Me Talkin’
|Rory Gallagher
|Nothing To Lose
|Deep Sky Objects
|Recipe
|For Adio
|The Last Warm Day On Earth
|The Pale
|Hola Amiga
|Kilnamana
|Norman And Norma
|The Divine Comedy
|Blow Wind Blow
|Rory Gallagher
|Is It Too Early? (Kilmainham)
|Saint Sister
|Greatest Love
|Bronagh Gallagher
|See Rome
|Karrie
|Politburo Disco
|The Magnetic Pets
|The Bucks Of Oranmore
|Pat Coldrick