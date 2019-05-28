Ceol Anocht: Show #141 – 28/5/2019

Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Martin Bridgeman 29/05/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 30/5/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Panther Bitch Falcon
Don’t Start Me Talkin’ Rory Gallagher
Nothing To Lose Deep Sky Objects
Recipe For Adio
The Last Warm Day On Earth The Pale
Hola Amiga Kilnamana
Norman And Norma The Divine Comedy
Blow Wind Blow Rory Gallagher
Is It Too Early? (Kilmainham) Saint Sister
Greatest Love Bronagh Gallagher
See Rome Karrie
Politburo Disco The Magnetic Pets
The Bucks Of Oranmore Pat Coldrick

 

 

