Ceol Anocht: Show #146 – 13/6/2019

Martin Bridgeman 14/06/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 18/6/2019:

…and here’s the playlist:

Tore Down Rory Gallagher
Lagos Dinah Brand
The Sound Of Your Voice Barry Jay Hughes
It’s Alright delush Feat. Strange Boy
The Streets Of Ballyphehane John Spillane
Philomena Thin Lizzy
Make You Mine Gypsies On The Autobahn
River Dinah Brand
Hallowed Hill Sleeping Bears
Casanova Key Rocks
The Malecón Reel (Live) Clare Sands
Rees: The Cappataggle Shuffle / The Duke of Leinster / The Humours of Ballyconnell Blackwater Ceilí Band
