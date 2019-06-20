Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #148 – 20/6/2019

Martin Bridgeman 21/06/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 256/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Long Balconies A Lazarus Soul
Aquatic Smack Auxiliary Phoenix
“45” Haunted Head
Nothing (Elaine Mai Remix) LOAH
Nothing To Lose Deep Sky Objects
Blue Murder Jack Keeshan
Better 4 U Gemma Dunleavy
Tarmac Practice Auxiliary Phoenix (feat Leo Miyagee, Qboi Skew & SamBeau)
Someday JigJam
The Gambler’s Partner KC VIK
Swansong / Starfall Slow Moving Clouds
Geasa Róisín Seoighe
The Poor Man’s Fortune / The Long Strand / Reel Gan Ainm Danú
The Connemara Hornpipe / The Leverette Danú
