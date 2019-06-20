Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #148 – 20/6/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 256/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Long Balconies
|A Lazarus Soul
|Aquatic Smack
|Auxiliary Phoenix
|“45”
|Haunted Head
|Nothing (Elaine Mai Remix)
|LOAH
|Nothing To Lose
|Deep Sky Objects
|Blue Murder
|Jack Keeshan
|Better 4 U
|Gemma Dunleavy
|Tarmac Practice
|Auxiliary Phoenix (feat Leo Miyagee, Qboi Skew & SamBeau)
|Someday
|JigJam
|The Gambler’s Partner
|KC VIK
|Swansong / Starfall
|Slow Moving Clouds
|Geasa
|Róisín Seoighe
|The Poor Man’s Fortune / The Long Strand / Reel Gan Ainm
|Danú
|The Connemara Hornpipe / The Leverette
|Danú