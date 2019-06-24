Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #149 – 25/6/2019

Martin Bridgeman 25/06/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 27/6/2019

 

…and here’s the playlist:

Goodbye Hawaii Emma Langford
Jane Dean Maywood
Summer Song The Crayon Set
Fever In May Autre Monde
Mantelpiece LemonCello
Wolves In The Woods / Mr. James Betagh Alfi
Testify Paul Bolger
Knowing and Lying Dean Maywood
12 Years Rodney Owl
Lullabye Fiach
Woman In A Hurry The High Lonesome
Nazareth House David Keenan
Cutting A Slide / The Fiddle Cushion Danú
