Ceol Anocht: Show #149 – 25/6/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 27/6/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Goodbye Hawaii
|Emma Langford
|Jane
|Dean Maywood
|Summer Song
|The Crayon Set
|Fever In May
|Autre Monde
|Mantelpiece
|LemonCello
|Wolves In The Woods / Mr. James Betagh
|Alfi
|Testify
|Paul Bolger
|Knowing and Lying
|Dean Maywood
|12 Years
|Rodney Owl
|Lullabye
|Fiach
|Woman In A Hurry
|The High Lonesome
|Nazareth House
|David Keenan
|Cutting A Slide / The Fiddle Cushion
|Danú