Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #151 – 2/7/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 4/7/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|City By The Sea
|Dressed Up Like Humans
|How Far To Go
|M. Cambridge
|Northern Lights
|Stepping On Lego
|Post Youth
|Basciville
|Under That Clare Moon
|John Spillane
|Stumble
|Huts On Stilts
|Bitches Are Like Waves
|Vulpynes
|Sarafina
|Mark McCambridge
|LayYou Down
|Dean Maywood
|Lucky To Be Alive
|Slaney Power
|Don’t Talk About It
|Sorcha Richardson
|See Rome
|Karrie
|12 Years
|Rodney Owl
|Port Alex
|Altan