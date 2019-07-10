Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #154 – 11/7/2019

Martin Bridgeman 11/07/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 16/7/2019

 

…and here’s the playlist:

Rattling Brain Elise Ramsbottom
Dreamer John Mick Flannery
Summer’s Song Villagers
Brittas Bay Oh Bryan
Forgotten Things SOLA
Lovelier Still Garland Sun
Ego Jack Rua / LOGUOS
The Things You Say Mick Flannery
Footprints On The Moon Rowlette
I’ll Never Love again Jimmy’s Cousin
Strange Wings Paddy Dennehy
Laughing At the Sky Robb Murphy
The Given Note / Port Na bPúcaí Séamus Heaney & Liam O’Flynn

 

