Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #164 – 15/8/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 20/8/2019
and here’s the playlist:
|The Hollow
|Shane Joyce
|Post Youth
|Basciville
|The Way We Spoke
|Strange New Places
|Hero Two
|A Band Called Paul
|Instrument
|Syrens
|Long Live Rock & Roll
|Henry McCullough’s Fusiliers
|The Line
|The Key Rocks
|How We Begin To Stay
|Basciville
|All I Know
|Oski Bravo
|Butterflies
|Soulé, Elaine Mai, Sorcha Richardson
|Village
|INSIDEAWAVE
|Cut My Tongue
|Elkin
|O’Neill’s March
|Martin Hayes and Brooklyn Rider
|Hole In The Hedge
|Martin Hayes and Brooklyn Rider