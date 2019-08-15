Black & Amber News
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #164 – 15/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 15/08/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 20/8/2019

and here’s the playlist:

The Hollow Shane Joyce
Post Youth Basciville
The Way We Spoke Strange New Places
Hero Two A Band Called Paul
Instrument Syrens
Long Live Rock & Roll Henry McCullough’s Fusiliers
The Line The Key Rocks
How We Begin To Stay Basciville
All I Know Oski Bravo
Butterflies Soulé, Elaine Mai, Sorcha Richardson
Village INSIDEAWAVE
Cut My Tongue Elkin
O’Neill’s March Martin Hayes and Brooklyn Rider
Hole In The Hedge Martin Hayes and Brooklyn Rider
Close