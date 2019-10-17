Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #182 – 17/10/2019

Martin Bridgeman 17/10/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 22/10/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Funeral Sessions A Lazarus Soul
Fall In Love Again Circuit3
Blind Jimmy’s Cousin
Come Down Sumi
One Big Star Roy Thompson
You’ll Never Work In This Town Again The Divine Comedy
The Young People Lankum
Rain Circuit3
Empty Pockets John Blek
Rubicon Gypsies On The Autobahn
Fugitive Moon Lost Brothers
James Betagh & Gracey Nugent Lynn Saoirse
