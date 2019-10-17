Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #182 – 17/10/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 22/10/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Funeral Sessions
|A Lazarus Soul
|Fall In Love Again
|Circuit3
|Blind
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Come Down
|Sumi
|One Big Star
|Roy Thompson
|You’ll Never Work In This Town Again
|The Divine Comedy
|The Young People
|Lankum
|Rain
|Circuit3
|Empty Pockets
|John Blek
|Rubicon
|Gypsies On The Autobahn
|Fugitive Moon
|Lost Brothers
|James Betagh & Gracey Nugent
|Lynn Saoirse