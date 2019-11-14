Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #188 – 14/11/2019

Martin Bridgeman 14/11/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 14/11/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

True Hand True Heart The Remedy Club
The Dark Eyed Gypsies LANKUM
Hero A. Smyth
Colours In The Dark The Ocelots
Between The Pines Gráinne Hunt
Pro Strife Hales Lake
Other Voices Drop The Shadow
Hunting The Wren LANKUM
Brother Greenshine
Bonfire Of Dantes Vickers Vimy
Strange Vessels Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett

 

