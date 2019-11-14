Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #188 – 14/11/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 14/11/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|True Hand True Heart
|The Remedy Club
|The Dark Eyed Gypsies
|LANKUM
|Hero
|A. Smyth
|Colours In The Dark
|The Ocelots
|Between The Pines
|Gráinne Hunt
|Pro Strife
|Hales Lake
|Other Voices
|Drop The Shadow
|Hunting The Wren
|LANKUM
|Brother
|Greenshine
|Bonfire Of Dantes
|Vickers Vimy
|Strange Vessels
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett