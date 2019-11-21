Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #190 – 21/11/2019

Martin Bridgeman 21/11/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight's show will be available on the KCLR App until 26/11/2019

…and here’s the playlist

Dollar Marc O’Reilly
Enough Vyvienne Long
Blood Of Life The Southern Fold
Back To the Land, My Love Mount Alaska
Minnie Pádraig Jack / Gráinne Cotter
Carnival Screaming Orphans
The Witch That Could Not Be Burned Blackbird & Crow
AdondeVas Vyvienne Long
Runaway Dress Richie Healy
Apollonia Stargazers
Bells Of Hell Cursed Murphy
Roots Sun Collective
