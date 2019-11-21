Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #190 – 21/11/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 26/11/2019
…and here’s the playlist
|Dollar
|Marc O’Reilly
|Enough
|Vyvienne Long
|Blood Of Life
|The Southern Fold
|Back To the Land, My Love
|Mount Alaska
|Minnie
|Pádraig Jack / Gráinne Cotter
|Carnival
|Screaming Orphans
|The Witch That Could Not Be Burned
|Blackbird & Crow
|AdondeVas
|Vyvienne Long
|Runaway Dress
|Richie Healy
|Apollonia
|Stargazers
|Bells Of Hell
|Cursed Murphy
|Roots
|Sun Collective