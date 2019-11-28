Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #192 – 28/11/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 03/12/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Deis Dall
|Grooveline
|Such Dumb Luck
|The Pale
|Together Alone
|Audio Nerve
|It’s Nice (When People Accept You For Who You Are)
|Glimmermen
|Take Me Home
|Mark Geary
|The Boss
|KC VIK
|Disrememberment
|Laura Mulcahy
|Young Caesar
|The Pale
|When We Were Young
|Brian McGrane
|Silvaticus
|Úna Keane
|Tracks Of Our Youth
|Train Room
|The Sailor’s Bonnet
|The Gloaming