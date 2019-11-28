Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #192 – 28/11/2019

Martin Bridgeman 28/11/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 03/12/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Deis Dall Grooveline
Such Dumb Luck The Pale
Together Alone Audio Nerve
It’s Nice (When People Accept You For Who You Are) Glimmermen
Take Me Home Mark Geary
The Boss KC VIK
Disrememberment Laura Mulcahy
Young Caesar The Pale
When We Were Young Brian McGrane
Silvaticus Úna Keane
Tracks Of Our Youth Train Room
The Sailor’s Bonnet The Gloaming
