Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #195 – 10/12/2019

Martin Bridgeman 10/12/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 12/12/2019

and here’s the playlist:

Take My Hand Clare O’Riordan
Concubine The Late David Turpin Ft. Elephant
In The Night Surreal Audio
Innocents The Wha
Carnival Screaming Orphans
Sometimes My Brain Is Goo Skinner
Mayflower Blind Poets
Trophies The Late David Turpin Ft. Bear Worship
Will you Be There Yana
Bloodbuzz Ohio SOAK
I’m Still In Love with You Kevin Herm Connolly
Human Story Kevin Nolan
Through The Wall Paddy Mulcahy
Monomania Paddy Mulcahy
Close