Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #195 – 10/12/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 12/12/2019
and here’s the playlist:
|Take My Hand
|Clare O’Riordan
|Concubine
|The Late David Turpin Ft. Elephant
|In The Night
|Surreal Audio
|Innocents
|The Wha
|Carnival
|Screaming Orphans
|Sometimes My Brain Is Goo
|Skinner
|Mayflower
|Blind Poets
|Trophies
|The Late David Turpin Ft. Bear Worship
|Will you Be There
|Yana
|Bloodbuzz Ohio
|SOAK
|I’m Still In Love with You
|Kevin Herm Connolly
|Human Story
|Kevin Nolan
|Through The Wall
|Paddy Mulcahy
|Monomania
|Paddy Mulcahy