Ceol Anocht: Show #197 – 17/12/2019

Martin Bridgeman 17/12/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 19/12/2019

 

and here’s the playlist:

Our Song Aleigh
John Joe Reilly Lisa O’Neill
At Chrismas Time Celine Carroll
Cursaí Grá Kila
Long Hot Summer Glimmermen
Pale White Robb Murphy
Girl In A White Dress Tiny Magnetic Pets
Paddy Reilly Lisa O’Neill
December Man All Is Leaf
You Stole Christmas Cormac O’Caoimh
Winter Sun Megan O’Neill
Evergreen Bland Orlando
Loftus Jones / Nellie Plunkett Lynn Saoirse

 

 

