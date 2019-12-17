Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #197 – 17/12/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 19/12/2019
and here’s the playlist:
|Our Song
|Aleigh
|John Joe Reilly
|Lisa O’Neill
|At Chrismas Time
|Celine Carroll
|Cursaí Grá
|Kila
|Long Hot Summer
|Glimmermen
|Pale White
|Robb Murphy
|Girl In A White Dress
|Tiny Magnetic Pets
|Paddy Reilly
|Lisa O’Neill
|December Man
|All Is Leaf
|You Stole Christmas
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Winter Sun
|Megan O’Neill
|Evergreen
|Bland Orlando
|Loftus Jones / Nellie Plunkett
|Lynn Saoirse