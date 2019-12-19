Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #198 – 19/12/2019

Martin Bridgeman 19/12/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight's show will be available on the KCLR App until 24/12/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Our Song Aleigh
The Wren Lisa O’Neill
Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash
All We Want For Christmas (Is To Be Famous) Pierce Turner
Something To Be Said Glimmermen
Snow Smoke Serenade 79 Cortinaz
Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland
Sunset Connoisseur Paddy Mulcahy
Unholy Ghosts David Keenan
In Love At Christmas Time Honey Pie
In The Bleak Midwinter Jack L
All The Lights On (Must Be Christmas) The Whileaways
Nellie Plunkett / Loftus Jones / Mr. O’Connor (with Jig) Lynn Saoirse
