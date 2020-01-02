Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #199 – 2/1/2020

Studio 2 Session Guests : 2019

Martin Bridgeman 02/01/2020
Ceol Anocht

A one-off programme to take a listen back to some of the guests that came in to Studio 2 for Ceol Anocht during the year. The songs you hear are mostly stripped down to the essentials, some were brand new, others were brand new versions, all were part of lovely conversations I had with the musicians in 2019.

Many thanks to them all for a fine musical year. Here’s to 2020!

Here’s the playlist:

Two Kids At Play David Keenan
Foreign Correspondent Joe Chester
Lillian Kairen Caine
The Hare And The Line Inni-K
The Curra Road Ger Wolfe
Hacksawed Heart Richie Healy
Under That Clare Moon John Spillane
Wasteland Mick Flannery
I Do Jimmy’s Cousin
Between The Pines Gráinne Hunt
Rattling Brain Elise Ramsbottom
True Love Will Find You In The End The Southern Fold
Monomania Paddy Mulcahy
