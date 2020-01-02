Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #199 – 2/1/2020
Studio 2 Session Guests : 2019
A one-off programme to take a listen back to some of the guests that came in to Studio 2 for Ceol Anocht during the year. The songs you hear are mostly stripped down to the essentials, some were brand new, others were brand new versions, all were part of lovely conversations I had with the musicians in 2019.
Many thanks to them all for a fine musical year. Here’s to 2020!
Here’s the playlist:
|Two Kids At Play
|David Keenan
|Foreign Correspondent
|Joe Chester
|Lillian
|Kairen Caine
|The Hare And The Line
|Inni-K
|The Curra Road
|Ger Wolfe
|Hacksawed Heart
|Richie Healy
|Under That Clare Moon
|John Spillane
|Wasteland
|Mick Flannery
|I Do
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Between The Pines
|Gráinne Hunt
|Rattling Brain
|Elise Ramsbottom
|True Love Will Find You In The End
|The Southern Fold
|Monomania
|Paddy Mulcahy