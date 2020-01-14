Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #200 – 14/1/2020

Martin Bridgeman 14/01/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 16/1/2020

and here’s the playlist:

Falling Down Dear Bertrand
6 Then 5 Séamus Egan
I Don’t Want To Fall In Love Finnian
Schmuck Pretty Happy
Worcester Lane Gerard James Hough / Muireann Ryan
Friends Keep Dropping Moon Looks On
High In The Garden Sorcha Richardson
Two Little Ducks Séamus Egan
The Kind Kind Of People Brian Mooney
Palm Tree Ghostking Is Dead
Seahorse Vyvienne Long
After The Fire The Lost Brothers
Carolan’s Welcome Lynn Saoirse
Close