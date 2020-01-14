Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #200 – 14/1/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 16/1/2020
and here’s the playlist:
|Falling Down
|Dear Bertrand
|6 Then 5
|Séamus Egan
|I Don’t Want To Fall In Love
|Finnian
|Schmuck
|Pretty Happy
|Worcester Lane
|Gerard James Hough / Muireann Ryan
|Friends Keep Dropping
|Moon Looks On
|High In The Garden
|Sorcha Richardson
|Two Little Ducks
|Séamus Egan
|The Kind Kind Of People
|Brian Mooney
|Palm Tree
|Ghostking Is Dead
|Seahorse
|Vyvienne Long
|After The Fire
|The Lost Brothers
|Carolan’s Welcome
|Lynn Saoirse