Ceol Anocht: Show #202 – 21/1/2020

Martin Bridgeman 21/01/2020
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 23/1/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Bell Tower Marlene Enright
James Dean David Keenan
My Something Beautiful Luan Parle
Blues For New Orleans Mary Stokes Band
Winter Shane Joyce
Human Story Kevin Nolan
How Long Runabay Ft. Stephen James Smith
Love In A Snug David Keenan
Dominican Arborist
In the Shadows Melissa Jane Carroll
Palm Tree Ghostking Is Dead
Night Visiting Song 1-2 Mark Waldron-Hyden
