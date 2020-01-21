Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #202 – 21/1/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 23/1/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Bell Tower
|Marlene Enright
|James Dean
|David Keenan
|My Something Beautiful
|Luan Parle
|Blues For New Orleans
|Mary Stokes Band
|Winter
|Shane Joyce
|Human Story
|Kevin Nolan
|How Long
|Runabay Ft. Stephen James Smith
|Love In A Snug
|David Keenan
|Dominican
|Arborist
|In the Shadows
|Melissa Jane Carroll
|Palm Tree
|Ghostking Is Dead
|Night Visiting Song 1-2
|Mark Waldron-Hyden