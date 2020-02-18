Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #211 – 20/2/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 25/2/2020
and here’s the playlist:
|This Cursed Earth
|Cursed Murphy
|Rodney’s Glory
|The Bonny Men
|Liberty Belle
|Fontaines DC
|Better Now
|SIIGHTS
|A Case Of You
|Bobbie Carey / Mark Anthony McGrath
|Bikini Cops
|Conchur White
|Old Romantic
|The Darkling Air
|Clergy’s Lamentation
|The Bonny Men
|A Celtic Dream
|Clannad
|The Arrow Of A Sleeping Heart
|The Late David Turpin Ft. Samyel
|Widdershins
|Caomhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Daniel Trueman
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
|Amber Spring
|Pádraig Rynne