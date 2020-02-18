Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #211 – 20/2/2020

Martin Bridgeman 18/02/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 25/2/2020

and here’s the playlist:

This Cursed Earth Cursed Murphy
Rodney’s Glory The Bonny Men
Liberty Belle Fontaines DC
Better Now SIIGHTS
A Case Of You Bobbie Carey / Mark Anthony McGrath
Bikini Cops Conchur White
Old Romantic The Darkling Air
Clergy’s Lamentation The Bonny Men
A Celtic Dream Clannad
The Arrow Of A Sleeping Heart The Late David Turpin Ft. Samyel
Widdershins Caomhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Daniel Trueman
Wayfaring Stranger Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
Amber Spring Pádraig Rynne
