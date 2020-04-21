Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #224 – 21/4/2020

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 23/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Right To Be Here One Morning In August
Jupiter’s Wife Joe Chester
Two Set Sail Beach Comber
The Jungle RSAG
Cursed Murphy Blue Cursed Murphy
Simple Man James Cramer
Burn Everything The Late David Turpin Ft. Veda
Is Cuimhin Liom Joe Chester
Warped Window Anna-Mieke
You’re So Cool The Sky At Night
Conditions To Thrive Perlee
Travelling Soul Clara Rose
Blame The Devil Rodney Owl
Seabhac na h-Éirne Steve Cooney
Close