Ceol Anocht: Show #226 – 28/4/2020

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 25/04/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 30/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Climb Cursed Murphy
Sweet Symphony The Remedy Club
Sci Fi Boy All Is Leaf
Good Old Days Different Shark
Two Kids At Play David Keenan
Hurricane Of Love Train Room
Talking To Myself In The Willows
Reclaim The Remedy Club
Leaving The Table Flo McSweeney
Casadh An tSugáin The Gloaming
You’ll Never Change Hutch
An Chéad Chathlán / The Teelin Highland Fidil
