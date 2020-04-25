Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #226 – 28/4/2020
Music Room Sessions
…and here’s the playlist:
|Climb
|Cursed Murphy
|Sweet Symphony
|The Remedy Club
|Sci Fi Boy
|All Is Leaf
|Good Old Days
|Different Shark
|Two Kids At Play
|David Keenan
|Hurricane Of Love
|Train Room
|Talking To Myself
|In The Willows
|Reclaim
|The Remedy Club
|Leaving The Table
|Flo McSweeney
|Casadh An tSugáin
|The Gloaming
|You’ll Never Change
|Hutch
|An Chéad Chathlán / The Teelin Highland
|Fidil