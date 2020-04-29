Rockin The Lock In
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #227 – 30/4/2020

Music Room Sessions

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 29/04/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 5/5/2020

https://www.mixcloud.com/upload/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-227-3042020/edit/

…and here’s the playlist:

Climb Cursed Murphy
Time Won’t Wait For Me The Remedy Club
Did You Ever 7 Levels
Some Folk Peco
Fair And Tender Ladies The Wood Of O
Admire New Pagans
We Are Not Alone Neosupervital
Taste Of Gold The Remedy Club
Ice Cream Tod Doyle
Hearts Off The Latch Arrivalists
Tricky Karrie
Lights Turn On Faraway Martin
Take Me Anywhere FAERO
Eleanor Plunkett Steve Cooney
Close