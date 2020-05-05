KCLR's Garden Olympics
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #228 – 5/5/2020

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 05/05/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 7/5/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Music Is A Movement Backroad Smokers Club
All The While SOLA
Shoot For Sexy Indian Queens
Bedhead Pressing Flowers
Show Me Heaven Gráinne Hunt / Ger O’Donnell
Technicolour Prenup
A Memory Doppler
Finger Painting SOLA
Don’t Let Me Sleep Eileen Gogan
Boy St. Alban
Meadow Song The Wood Of O
Mariana Emma Langford
Maasai Art Of Algebra
Close