Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #231 – 14/5/2020
Music Room Sessions
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 19/5/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|The End
|Chemical Addiction
|Travelling Tune
|Shane Hennessy
|I Like The Old Days
|Tony St. Ledger
|The Greatest Love
|Columbia Mills
|Staying Together For The Children (The Candle From The Shadow)
|Joe Chester
|It’s Alive
|Aaron O’Dea
|Swim_Crawl_Walk_Run_Ride_Drive_Fly
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Rain Dance
|Shane Hennessy
|A South African Photographer Forsees His Death (For Kevin Carter)
|Laura Mulcahy
|4 Walls
|Monika Klejna
|Cocooning Heart
|Myles O’Reilly
|Tabhar Don Do Lámh
|Steve Cooney