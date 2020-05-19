Gold Medal Kids
Ceol Anocht: Show #232 – 19/5/2020

The Music Room Broadcasts

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 19/05/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 20/5/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

More Time Eileen Gogan
The Blackwater John Blek
Time One Morning In August
Cellophane The Murder Capital
Home Thoughts From Abroad Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
I Can’t Sleep Ria Rua
Answers On A Postcard Pugwash
Hannah John Blek
Unecessary Angels Laura Mulcahy
Hopeful, Certain Arrivalists
Highgate Hill Electric Penguins
Ingress Úna Keane
Unti Piano Paddy Mulcahy
