Ceol Anocht: Show #233 – 20/5/2020

The Music Room Broadcasts

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 20/05/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/5/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Blue For You The Wha
Lambs On the Green Joshua Burnside
By Rote Arborist
The Hard Way Buffalo Sun
Mercy In This Lonely Place Pete Holidai
The Witch That Could Not Be Burned Blackbird & Crow
Dear Belinda Pugwash
The Forest Mark Geary
Sailing On The Sea Of Love Elena Duff
Roll With The Punches Gordon Barry
Next New Low Brian Mooney
At First Light Hayes / Leslie
Celia Connellan Steve Cooney
