Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #233 – 20/5/2020
The Music Room Broadcasts
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 21/5/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Blue For You
|The Wha
|Lambs On the Green
|Joshua Burnside
|By Rote
|Arborist
|The Hard Way
|Buffalo Sun
|Mercy In This Lonely Place
|Pete Holidai
|The Witch That Could Not Be Burned
|Blackbird & Crow
|Dear Belinda
|Pugwash
|The Forest
|Mark Geary
|Sailing On The Sea Of Love
|Elena Duff
|Roll With The Punches
|Gordon Barry
|Next New Low
|Brian Mooney
|At First Light
|Hayes / Leslie
|Celia Connellan
|Steve Cooney