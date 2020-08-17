Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #272 – 19/8/2020

Ceol Anocht

 

All The Same One Morning In August Ft. Ian Doyle
Red Ria Rua
Superman Paj feat Uly / Rob de Boer / Zeenie Summers
Animal The Annulments
Yes Music Does Have The Right To Children Eileen Gogan
Million Dollar Hero The Radiators From Space
Kitty Ricketts The Radiators From Space
Summer Song The Crayon Set
Tin Pan Alley David Keenan
Working Yourself To Death Mechner
The Devil & St. Jesus Gordon Barry
Through The Wall Paddy Mulcahy
Three Roots Paddy Mulcahy
