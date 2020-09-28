Ceol Anocht: Show #291 – 1/10/2020

Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Martin Bridgeman 29/09/2020
Breathe (Arvo Party Remix) Gráinne Hunt
Free To Fall Emma Langford
And The Wind Just Cries Maria Doyle-Kennedy
Praying On A Gamble Art Of Algebra Ft. Breezy_iDeyGoke
Trouble With A Capital T Johnny Fean
Out The Gaff Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows, and MuRli
A Pox On You Blackbird & Crow
You Are Not Mine Emma Langford
Even The Devil Cried Hubert Murray Ft. Sara Ryan
The Leopards Gavin Friday
Many Moons Ago Danny Burns Ft. Sara Jarosz
Polaris (Pete Briquette Mix) Sons Of Southern Ulster
The Piano Tide Diarmuid J. Kennedy

 

