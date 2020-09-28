Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #291 – 1/10/2020
From The Music Room
|Breathe (Arvo Party Remix)
|Gráinne Hunt
|Free To Fall
|Emma Langford
|And The Wind Just Cries
|Maria Doyle-Kennedy
|Praying On A Gamble
|Art Of Algebra Ft. Breezy_iDeyGoke
|Trouble With A Capital T
|Johnny Fean
|Out The Gaff
|Denise Chaila, Sorcha Richardson, God Knows, and MuRli
|A Pox On You
|Blackbird & Crow
|You Are Not Mine
|Emma Langford
|Even The Devil Cried
|Hubert Murray Ft. Sara Ryan
|The Leopards
|Gavin Friday
|Many Moons Ago
|Danny Burns Ft. Sara Jarosz
|Polaris (Pete Briquette Mix)
|Sons Of Southern Ulster
|The Piano Tide
|Diarmuid J. Kennedy