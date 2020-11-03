Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #300 – 3/11/2020
From the Music Room
|Anywhere
|Amy Montgomery
|daSilla Interlude
|Nealo
|Under The Weather (Old Obituaries)
|Nealo
|The Table
|BARQ
|Don’t Say A Word
|The Zen Arcade
|Colour The World
|Backroad Smokers Club
|One Horse Mind
|Vulpynes
|Jimmy Stewart
|Séamus Fogarty
|Xanax
|Nealo
|Need a Little Luck In This Life
|Maria Doyle-Kennedy
|Don’t Mind If I Do
|Greenshine
|Save Me From Satellites (Say You Will)
|Dave Thomas O’Gorman
|You Unfold
|Kyoto Love Hotel
|Luan
|Waiting Space
|Helena
|Art Of Algebra