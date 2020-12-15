Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Ceol Anocht: Show #313 – 15/12/2020

Music Room Sessions

Martin Bridgeman 15/12/2020
Ceol Anocht

Jenny Jack Keeshan
A Call To Arms Ger Wolfe
Sometimes Heart Shaped
NGLA Loah & Bantum
Jagged Rock Gráinne Cotter
You Said Fontaines DC
From The Top To The Bottom Tommy Keyes
When We Were Farming Land Ger Wolfe
The Place That I Work Saint Sister
As I Roved Out Eamon Brady / Fiach Ó Muircheartaigh
Samson And Goliath Dani Larkin
Time Difference (Acoustic) Ailbhe Reddy
Ar Scáth A Chéile Carole Nelson Trio
