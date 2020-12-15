Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #313 – 15/12/2020
Music Room Sessions
|Jenny
|Jack Keeshan
|A Call To Arms
|Ger Wolfe
|Sometimes
|Heart Shaped
|NGLA
|Loah & Bantum
|Jagged Rock
|Gráinne Cotter
|You Said
|Fontaines DC
|From The Top To The Bottom
|Tommy Keyes
|When We Were Farming Land
|Ger Wolfe
|The Place That I Work
|Saint Sister
|As I Roved Out
|Eamon Brady / Fiach Ó Muircheartaigh
|Samson And Goliath
|Dani Larkin
|Time Difference (Acoustic)
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Ar Scáth A Chéile
|Carole Nelson Trio