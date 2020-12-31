Ceol Anocht: Show #318 – 31/12/2020

Getting Colder Ossory Youth

James Dean David Keenan

Jupiter’s Wife Joe Chester

Lace John Blek

A Heart In Minor Arborist

The Ghost Of Martha Luan Parle

You And Me Marlene Enright

Sweet Symphony The Remedy Club

Murphy’s Law (Radio Edit) Róisín Murphy

Oil And Water Lemoncello

All The While SOLA

Morning Sun R.S.A.G.

Malibu Stacey Eileen Gogan

Gaslight Bitch Falcon

Burn Hibernia Burn Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance

Wearing Red That Eve Brigid Mae Power

Birdsong Emma Langford

Keepin’ It Simple Uly

OH Oscillator Sorcha Richardson

Get What You Give Mick Flannery

Move On Move On Oliver Cole

Geranium Aoife Neasa Frances

Emptying Miriam Ingram

Last Words Keeley

Up De Flats Gemma Dunleavy

Big Man FYNCH Ft. Local Boy

Right To Be Here One Morning In August

Time Difference Ailbhe Reddy

Jenny Jack Keeshan

Inside My Mind PM BEATZ

daSilla Interlude Nealo

Under The Weather (Old Obituaries) Nealo

Holy Grail Denise Chaila

Smile BossKat

Song For Kirsty MacColl Martin Leahy

Lambs On the Green Hill Joshua Burnside

Liberty Bell Imelda May