Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #318 – 31/12/2020

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 31/12/2020
Ceol Anocht - Music Room
Ceol Anocht - Music Room

Getting Colder Ossory Youth
James Dean David Keenan
Jupiter’s Wife Joe Chester
Lace John Blek
A Heart In Minor Arborist
The Ghost Of Martha Luan Parle
You And Me Marlene Enright
Sweet Symphony The Remedy Club
Murphy’s Law (Radio Edit) Róisín Murphy
Oil And Water Lemoncello
All The While SOLA
Morning Sun R.S.A.G.
Malibu Stacey Eileen Gogan
Gaslight Bitch Falcon
Burn Hibernia Burn Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Wearing Red That Eve Brigid Mae Power
Birdsong Emma Langford
Keepin’ It Simple Uly
OH Oscillator Sorcha Richardson
Get What You Give Mick Flannery
Move On Move On Oliver Cole
Geranium Aoife Neasa Frances
Emptying Miriam Ingram
Last Words Keeley
Up De Flats Gemma Dunleavy
Big Man FYNCH Ft. Local Boy
Right To Be Here One Morning In August
Time Difference Ailbhe Reddy
Jenny Jack Keeshan
Inside My Mind PM BEATZ
daSilla Interlude Nealo
Under The Weather (Old Obituaries) Nealo
Holy Grail Denise Chaila
Smile BossKat
Song For Kirsty MacColl Martin Leahy
Lambs On the Green Hill Joshua Burnside
Liberty Bell Imelda May
Piano Squared Úna Keane
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 31/12/2020