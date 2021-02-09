Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #330 – 11/2/2021
Music Room Sessions
|Desire Lines
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|What Feeling
|Adam Garrett
|Christian Boys
|New Pagans
|Salami
|Pretty Happy
|Murmuration (Cliché Song #1)
|Eileen Gogan & The Instructions
|Ain’t In It For Our Health
|Revue
|The Glitter and the Glue
|Keeley
|Casual
|Adam Garrett
|Hush
|Rebecca McRedmond
|Sweet As Honey Heart
|Greenshine
|Two Cities
|Christine Tobin
|Brid Buach
|Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin
|Trouvailles
|Shane Hennessy