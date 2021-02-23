Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #333 – 23/2/2021
Music Room Sessions
|Let’s Get Arrested
|Supertonic Sound Club
|Swansea
|Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Rowan
|A Hero’s Death (Soulwax Remix)
|Fontaines DC
|Fail To Feel Me
|Davy Holden
|Morphine Watch
|The Floors
|I’m Forward Bound
|Mary Coughlan
|Work
|Steven Sharpe
|Stella Blue
|Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Marlene Enright
|He Knows
|Ali Comerford
|Birthday (Censored radio edit)
|For Those I Love
|Cadal Ciarach Mo Luran
|North Channel
|We Come In The Wind
|John Spillane
|Irlandalucía (Zapateado)
|John Walsh