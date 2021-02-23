Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #333 – 23/2/2021

Martin Bridgeman 23/02/2021
Let’s Get Arrested Supertonic Sound Club
Swansea Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Rowan
A Hero’s Death (Soulwax Remix) Fontaines DC
Fail To Feel Me Davy Holden
Morphine Watch The Floors
I’m Forward Bound Mary Coughlan
Work Steven Sharpe
Stella Blue Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Marlene Enright
He Knows Ali Comerford
Birthday (Censored radio edit) For Those I Love
Cadal Ciarach Mo Luran North Channel
We Come In The Wind John Spillane
Irlandalucía (Zapateado) John Walsh
