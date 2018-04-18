Ceol Anocht: Show #37 - 17/4/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 19/4/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Thirty Somethings Gavin Glass
Two To Fall In Love Join Me In The Pines
Radio Free Europe REM
Another Lesson Rosborough
The Troubador’s Song Stephen Stanley
What Now Niall Thomas
Golden Grace Robert Grace
Frankenstein Deni Bonet
Sylvia Focus
Silica Vulpynes
The Humours Of Barrack Street Planxty
Isercleran Planxty
Ballmun Regatta Planxty
Dandelion Seed Greenshine
My Oh My Niall Thomas
Let Love In Roy Thompson
Aching Julie Feeney
Right Down The Line Gerry Rafferty
Safe Plague Monkeys
Salt In The Water John Blek
Miracles Ron Sexsmith
Mid Air Paul Buchanan
Newsroom Paul Buchanan
Somewhere To Run To Matt McGinn
Hideout S. Carey
Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) Marvin Gaye
Sí Bheag, Sí Mhór Planxty

Martin Bridgeman

