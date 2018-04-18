Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #37 – 17/4/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 19/4/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Thirty Somethings
|Gavin Glass
|Two To Fall In Love
|Join Me In The Pines
|Radio Free Europe
|REM
|Another Lesson
|Rosborough
|The Troubador’s Song
|Stephen Stanley
|What Now
|Niall Thomas
|Golden Grace
|Robert Grace
|Frankenstein
|Deni Bonet
|Sylvia
|Focus
|Silica
|Vulpynes
|The Humours Of Barrack Street
|Planxty
|Isercleran
|Planxty
|Ballmun Regatta
|Planxty
|Dandelion Seed
|Greenshine
|My Oh My
|Niall Thomas
|Let Love In
|Roy Thompson
|Aching
|Julie Feeney
|Right Down The Line
|Gerry Rafferty
|Safe
|Plague Monkeys
|Salt In The Water
|John Blek
|Miracles
|Ron Sexsmith
|Mid Air
|Paul Buchanan
|Newsroom
|Paul Buchanan
|Somewhere To Run To
|Matt McGinn
|Hideout
|S. Carey
|Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
|Marvin Gaye
|Sí Bheag, Sí Mhór
|Planxty