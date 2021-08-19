Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #384 – 19/8/2021
Music Room Sessions
|Weather Vane
|Emperor of Ice Cream
|Unravel
|Embarcadero
|The Futurist
|Place of Burning (feat. Rachel Grace)
|Halfway Out
|HAVVK
|The Rocker (John Peel Session)
|Thin Lizzy
|Learn To Live
|Richie Din Martin
|I’m Alive
|Gavin Murphy
|Down
|Embarcadero
|Little Girl In Bloom (John Peel Session)
|Thin Lizzy
|Trouble
|Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill
|Wild One
|The Remedy Club
|Birdsong (Arvo Party Remix)
|Emma Langford
|Tidal Oscillations
|Paddy Mulcahy