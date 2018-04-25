Ceol Anocht: Show #39 - 24/4/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 26/4/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Goodbye Brood Rhob Cunningham
Listen Baxter Dury
Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones
Never Before Cathy Davey
Lodestar Birds Of Chicago
Matchstick Men Lucky Bones
Flames On The River David Furey
Give Him A Ball And A Yard Of Grass The Sultans Of Ping
Ain’t Too Proud To Beg The Rolling Stones
Find You Old Hannah
There’s A Light Jonathan Wilson
The Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheeba Crossroads
Luna Solara Blind Poets
Home to You Lucky Bones
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow Sola
Can We Still Be Friends Todd Rundgren
A Man Of My Age Arborist
Jericho River Gordon Barry
Joey Nick Drake
Tow The Line Nick Drake
Just Dumb Enough To Try Father John Misty
Chicago Josienne Clarke / Ben Walker
My Lagan Love Niamh Parsons
Casadh Na Gráige Mícheál Ó’Súillebhán

 

