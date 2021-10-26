Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #403 – 27/10/2021
|Chase The Moon
|Mike Hanrahan
|Hopeful Dystopia
|David Keenan
|Static
|ZOID Feat. Suzanne Savage
|Further On Up The Road
|Lee Rogers
|Mattie Won’t Write
|Mary Stokes Band
|She Is A Song
|D. Cullen
|Living On The Moon
|Niall Brennan
|The Grave Of Johnny Filth
|David Keenan
|Spirit Of My Life
|Leslie Dowdall
|Life’s New Haircut
|Junior Brother
|Emergency Call
|Paula O’Reilly (Feat. Molly O’Reilly)
|Clare Sky
|Aoife Doyle
|The Dead of Night
|Gerry Horan