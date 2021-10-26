Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #403 – 27/10/2021

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 26/10/2021

Chase The Moon Mike Hanrahan
Hopeful Dystopia David Keenan
Static ZOID Feat. Suzanne Savage
Further On Up The Road Lee Rogers
Mattie Won’t Write Mary Stokes Band
She Is A Song D. Cullen
Living On The Moon Niall Brennan
The Grave Of Johnny Filth David Keenan
Spirit Of My Life Leslie Dowdall
Life’s New Haircut Junior Brother
Emergency Call Paula O’Reilly (Feat. Molly O’Reilly)
Clare Sky Aoife Doyle
The Dead of Night Gerry Horan
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 26/10/2021