Ceol Anocht: Show #408 – 11/11/2021

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 11/11/2021

Pavement Fynch (feat. Chxmist and Elkin)
Strange Bird Jack O’Rourke
We Can Change Ruby Moss
Going Molijah
Maybe I’m Enough Place of Burning
The Movement PrYmary Colours
Threads Sky Atlas
Bloom Like Orchids Jack O’Rourke
Alone St. Bishop
Days gROUSe Feat. Jessie Roche
So Easy Pt II Enda Gallery With Christian Rich
Mistakes Skanger
The Exile of Erin / Richie Dwyer’s Red-haired Catherine / Ril Du Forgeron Niamh Ní Charra
