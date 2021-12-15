Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #417 – 15/12/2021

Falun Gong Dancer Telefís
Siobhán Ní Dhuibhír Liam Ó’Maonlaí
Love Lust Indifference Hatred Lyndsey Lawlor
October Brid Lyons
A Song For While I’m Away Thin Lizzy
Snowflakes Lorraine Nash
Inhale Miriam Ingram
Cannily, Cannily John Francis Flynn
TRUE Fear O’ Folk
Carolyn Place of Burning
Doodlebug Adrian O‘Connell
Hit A Lie A Ritual Sea
Yellow Tinker / Ríl Mhór Bhaile An Chalaidh Cormac Begley
